CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Bakelja, No. 24 DePaul…

Bakelja, No. 24 DePaul women ruin Hoyas’ opener 72-54

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for her second career double-double, and No. 24 DePaul beat Georgetown 72-54 on Saturday.

It was the Big East Conference opener for the Blue Demons and season opener for the Hoyas, who had their first seven games halted by COVID-19.

DePaul (4-2) was coming off an 86-82 win over No. 9 Kentucky.

Lexi Held added 16 points for DePaul. Sonya Morris and Deja Church each scored 10 points. The Blue Demons have won the past six games in the series, and lead 24-3 all-time.

Freshman Yasmin Ott scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, for Georgetown. Kelsey Ransom added 14 points and USC transfer Jillian Archer was held to two points. Graduate student Anita Kelava did not play as she is working on her visa to return to the United States.

Ott made a long jumper just before the halftime buzzer to pull the Hoyas within 39-31.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up