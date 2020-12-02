CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Bailey lifts Pacific past…

Bailey lifts Pacific past Montana St. 74-70 in OT

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-70 overtime win over Montana State on Wednesday.

Broc Finstuen had 19 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (2-1). Daniss Jenkins added 17 points.

Amin Adamu had 17 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Xavier Bishop added 15 points and six rebounds. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

An NDAA veto could threaten special pay for troops, lawmakers say they won't let that happen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up