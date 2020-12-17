CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results
Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Dallas Christian 109-48

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:57 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 15 points to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks rolled past Dallas Christian 109-48 on Thursday night.

Brandyn Talbot added 13 points for the Mavericks. Jordan Phillips, Fredelin De La Cruz and Shahada Wells each had 12 apiece. De La Cruz also had 10 rebounds.

Tilyr Hobson had 11 points for the Crusaders.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

