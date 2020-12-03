CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Austin Peay squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Carver College vs. Austin Peay (2-1)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Austin Peay lost 80-72 to Abilene Christian in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Terry Taylor has averaged 22.7 points and 12.7 rebounds this year for Austin Peay. Jordyn Adams has paired with Taylor with 13 points per game.ACCURATE AUGUSTA: Stephon Augusta has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Governors offense put up 72.2 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

