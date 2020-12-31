Atlantic Sun play starts for North Alabama, FGCU

North Alabama (4-2, 0-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5-2, 0-0) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama (4-2, 0-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5-2, 0-0)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast meet in the first Atlantic Sun game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, North Alabama finished with eight wins and eight losses, while Florida Gulf Coast won seven games and lost nine.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mervin James and Emanuel Littles have led the Lions. James has averaged 16.6 points and eight rebounds while Littles has put up 12.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been anchored by Caleb Catto and Cyrus Largie. Catto has averaged 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Largie has put up 12 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.2 percent or less. The Eagles are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Florida Gulf Coast has 53 assists on 97 field goals (54.6 percent) over its previous three games while North Alabama has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.