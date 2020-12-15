ASU faces UTEP

UTEP (2-2) vs. Arizona State (4-2) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts…

UTEP (2-2) vs. Arizona State (4-2)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts UTEP in a non-conference matchup. UTEP fell 69-61 at Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State is coming off a 71-70 win over Grand Canyon on Sunday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Remy Martin, Josh Christopher, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Holland Woods have combined to account for 64 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this year including 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UTEP, Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to score 58 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its previous three outings while UTEP has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.