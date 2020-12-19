CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Asberry scores 28 to…

Asberry scores 28 to lift Texas State past Denver 70-68

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Caleb Asberry had a career-high 28 points as Texas State rallied past Denver 70-68 on Saturday in the opener of the Pioneer Challenge.

Mason Harrell hit the game-winner with 10 seconds left, adding 15 points for Texas State (5-3), which rallied from 21 points down in the first half, and 42-23 at the break. Alonzo Sule added 10 points. The Bobcats improved from 35% shooting in the first half (8-for-23) to 65% in the second (17-for-26).

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers (1-5), who have now lost five straight games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points. Robert Jones had seven rebounds.

Texas State opened the second half with a 10-2 surge, fueled by six points from Alonzo Sule. The Bobcats tied the game at 56 on Isiah Small’s 3-pointer and took its first lead, 61-58 on a 3 from Asberry.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up