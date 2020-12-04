CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Armstrong carries California Baptist…

Armstrong carries California Baptist over SE Louisiana 83-66

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong scored a career-high 27 points and Ty Rowell added 20 points as California Baptist defeated Southeastern Louisiana 83-66 on Friday.

Gorjok Gak had 10 rebounds and three assists, and Reed Nottage added six rebounds for California Baptist (1-2).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (1-4). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Gus Okafor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up