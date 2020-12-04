CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas State beats Crowley's…

Arkansas State beats Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Keyon Wesley added 20 points as Arkansas State routed Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49 on Friday night.

Lazar Grbovic had 17 points for Arkansas State (1-3). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six rebounds.

Braeden Williams had nine points for the Pioneers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up