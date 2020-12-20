CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Arkansas St. tops ACCA-member Champion Christian College

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead Arkansas State to a 90-50 win over Champion Christian College on Sunday.

Keyon Wesley had 12 points for Arkansas State (3-4). Malcolm Farrington added 12 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 15 points for the Tigers, who have now lost five consecutive games to start the season. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

Champion Christian is an independent member of the Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA).

Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

