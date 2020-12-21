Arkansas hosts ACU

Abilene Christian (7-1) vs. Arkansas (7-0) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and…

Abilene Christian (7-1) vs. Arkansas (7-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Arkansas both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of home victories in their last game. Arkansas earned an 87-76 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday, while Abilene Christian won easily 95-73 over Hardin-Simmons on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Moses Moody, Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Arkansas scoring this season. For Abilene Christian, Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Through seven games, the Razorbacks’ Moody has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Arkansas’s Notae has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 27.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 24 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has scored 90.7 points per game and allowed 60.1 over its seven-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has held opposing teams to 55.8 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.