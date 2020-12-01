CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Arkansas goes up against UTA

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Texas-Arlington (1-2) vs. Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Arkansas both look to put winning streaks together . Texas-Arlington took care of Northwestern State by nine in its last outing. Arkansas is coming off a 69-54 win at home over North Texas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Connor Vanover, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and JD Notae have combined to account for 58 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.SHAHADA CAN SHOOT: Shahada Wells has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is ranked third in Division I with an average of 105.5 points per game.

___

___

