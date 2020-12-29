CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas, Auburn start conference play

Arkansas, Auburn start conference play

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas (8-0, 0-0) vs. Auburn (6-2, 0-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Arkansas as SEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Arkansas finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Auburn won 12 games and lost six.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Arkansas has depended on senior leadership this year while Auburn has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Moses Moody, Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring, including 63 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Justin Powell, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Auburn’s scoring this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 59.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Auburn has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Arkansas has assists on 55 of 98 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up