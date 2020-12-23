Arizona routs Idaho to stay unbeaten.

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Pueyo had all of her 14 points in the…

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Pueyo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Arizona to a 96-42 victory over Idaho on Wednesday.

Cate Reese scored 12 points, Aari McDonald had 11 points and six assists and Lauren Ware had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds or the Wildcats (6-0), who got 58 points from their bench.

McDonald has scored in double figures in 73 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA.

Beyonce Bea had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Gina Marxen had 11 points for the Vandals (3-3), who shot 26.4% from the field and made three of their first 19 second-half field goal attempts.

No. 19 INDIANA 75, MINNESOTA 54

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and Indiana beat Minnesota.

Holmes shot 9 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. Penn, a 5-foot-10 guard who ranks 18th all-time at Indiana with 1,258 career points, made 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and had four steals.

Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe a layup in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper. The Golden Gophers were 0 of 7 from the field and committed three turnovers during the stretch.

Jasmine Powell scored 12 points and Bagwell Katalinich added 10 for the Gophers (1-4, 0-3), who are off to their worst start since losing five of their first six games to open the 1997-98 season.

