Archie leads Georgia Southern over SC-Upstate 72-69

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 8:40 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kaden Archie had a career-high 23 points and converted a three-point play with a second left as Georgia Southern edged past South Carolina Upstate 72-69 on Saturday night.

Eric Boone had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (3-0). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Andrei Savrasov had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Everette Hammond had 14 points for the Spartans (0-4). Bryson Mozone added 13 points. Dalvin White had 11 points.

