Archibald, Crawford lift Louisiana Tech past Lamar 86-57

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 4:19 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 16 points to lead five Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs easily beat Lamar 86-57 on Saturday. Isaiah Crawford added 13 points for the Bulldogs. JaColby Pemberton chipped in 12, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. scored 11 and Kalob Ledoux had 10.

Davion Buster had 12 points for the Cardinals (1-6). Kasen Harrison added 10 points.

Louisiana Tech (6-2) takes on Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday. Lamar plays UTSA on the road on Tuesday.

