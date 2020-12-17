App State squares off against Columbia International

Columbia International vs. Appalachian State (4-2) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian…

Columbia International vs. Appalachian State (4-2)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers are set to battle the Rams of Columbia International. Appalachian State lost 79-38 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Kendall Lewis, Michael Almonacy and James Lewis Jr. have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JULIO: Julio Rodriguez has connected on 13.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mountaineers put up 64.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

