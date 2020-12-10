A&M faces TCU

Texas A&M (3-0) vs. TCU (4-2) Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays host…

Texas A&M (3-0) vs. TCU (4-2)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays host to Texas A&M in a non-conference matchup. Texas A&M got past Texas Rio Grande Valley by 13 on Sunday. TCU lost 79-70 to Providence on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Savion Flagg and Emanuel Miller have led the Aggies. Flagg has averaged 12.3 points, eight rebounds and 4.7 assists while Miller has put up 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by juniors RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel, who have combined to score 24 points per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nembhard has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.5 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. TCU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through six games (ranking the Horned Frogs 266th among Division I teams).

