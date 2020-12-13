CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Alston Jr. carries Boise…

Alston Jr. carries Boise State. over Weber State 70-59

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 23 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Boise State beat Weber State 70-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Alston hit 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, scoring 14 points after halftime when the Broncos turned back a Weber challenge.

The game was a hasty addition as Weber State saw its Saturday game get scratched by COVID-19 issues at Utah State, and BSU had home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount fall away.

Abu Kigab had 15 points for Boise State (4-1). RayJ Dennis added 12 points. Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds and six assists to go with seven points.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for the Wildcats (2-1). Cody Carlson added 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Michal Kozak had seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Carlson stole the ball and scored on the fast break, pulling Weber to 40-39 after halftime, but the Broncos scored the next 11 points, including an Alston 3 and Weber didn’t threaten again.

The Wildcats and Broncos, formerly rivals in the Big Sky Conference, had not played each other since 2005.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Investigations underway after reports of hacks at Commerce, Treasury departments

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up