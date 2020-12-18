CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Allen-Taylor leads No. 22…

Allen-Taylor leads No. 22 Texas women over Drake 101-80

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 22 Texas beat Drake 101-80 on Friday night.

Audrey Warren added 18 points, Charli Collier scored 17 and Lauren Ebo had 14 for the Longhorns (5-1), who outrebounded Drake 39-29. Kyra Lambert had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Warren added five steals for Texas, which had 16 steals as a team and scored 33 points off Drake’s 21 turnovers.

Texas used a 23-3 run in the first quarter to pull away to a 27-9 lead. The Bulldogs (2-4) closed within single digits five times in the second quarter but got the deficit no closer than eight and trailed the Longhorns 59-44 at halftime.

Maddie Monahan scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Drake. Kierra Collier added 18 points and Allie Wooldridge set career marks with 13 points and 11 rebounds, recording her first double-double while also dishing out six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up