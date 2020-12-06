CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ali scores 28 to…

Ali scores 28 to carry Portland over Portland State 86-73

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali had a career-high 28 points as Portland defeated Portland State 86-73 on Saturday night.

James Scott had 21 points for Portland State in its season opener. The Vikings had games canceled against Washington State, Cal State Fullerton, and San Diego.

Ali hit 15 of 18 free throws. Latrell Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (3-1). Eddie Davis added 14 points.

Elijah Hardy added 16 points for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas had 13 points. Ian Burke had a career-high 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up