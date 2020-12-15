Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53

The Associated Press

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53 on Tuesday night. Quinton Morton-Robertson added…

Listen now to WTOP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53 on Tuesday night.

Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine points for the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules chipped in seven points.

Justin Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (1-5, 0-2 ). Juan Munoz added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.