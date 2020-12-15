HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Ali leads Portland over College of Idaho 88-74

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:53 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali had 22 points as Portland beat College of Idaho 88-74 on Tuesday.

Ali hit 9 of 12 shots. Mike Henn added 21 points for Portland (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Clythus Griffith had 11 points. Hunter Seymour added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ricardo Time had 19 points for the Coyotes. Johnny Radford added 12 points. Tyler Robinett had 11 points.

