CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Akin scores 16 to…

Akin scores 16 to carry UMBC over Delaware 76-61

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Daniel Akin came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 76-61 win over Delaware on Tuesday.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock and Dimitrije Spasojevic each had 12 points.

Kevin Anderson had 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Andrew Carr had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up