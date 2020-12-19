CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Ahale scores 25 to…

Ahale scores 25 to lead UIC over Oakland 74-72

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jamie Ahale had a career-high 25 points and made eight 3-pointes as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Oakland 74-72 on Saturday night in a Horizon League opener.

RayQuawndis Mitchell had 19 points for Illinois-Chicago (4-2, 1-0 Horizon League). Mitchell’s 3-pointer gave the Flames a 73-69 lead with 16 seconds left.

Teyvion Kirk added 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for UIC. Rob Howard had nine rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 25 points and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (0-8, 0-1). Trey Townsend added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Oladapo had 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only six points (1 of 12).

Williams made a 3-pointer to pull Oakland to 73-72. Jamie Ahale split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with seven seconds left. Kirk then blocked Moore’s shot and Zion Young’s shot fell short to end it.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up