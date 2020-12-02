CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Adams-Woods lifts Cincinnati over…

Adams-Woods lifts Cincinnati over Lipscomb 67-55

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mika Adams-Woods posted 16 points as Cincinnati beat Lipscomb 67-55 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had 12 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (1-0). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 11 points and David DeJulius had six rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson and Greg Jones each scored 12 points for the Bisons (1-2). Ahsan Asadullah had three assists and seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up