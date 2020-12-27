CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Carver College 104-45

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 5:26 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams, a senior transfer from Troy, had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Jacksonville State easily beat Carver College 104-45 on Sunday.

Semaj Henderson had 15 points for Jacksonville State (6-2). Amanze Ngumezi added 13 points. Jalen Finch had 10 points.

Paul Hepburn had 13 points for the Cougars.

