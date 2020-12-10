ACU takes on McMurry

McMurry vs. Abilene Christian (5-1) Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian…

McMurry vs. Abilene Christian (5-1)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats will be taking on the War Hawks of Division III McMurry. Abilene Christian lost 51-44 at Texas Tech in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Reggie Miller and Coryon Mason have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 36 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR KOHL: In six games this season, Kolton Kohl is shooting 46.3 percent overall, 66.7 from 3-point range and 78.3 percent from the free throw line.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Wildcats scored 65.1 points per matchup in those seven games.

___

___

