ACU squares off against Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian vs. Abilene Christian (7-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Abilene Christian lost 85-72 to Arkansas in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR KOHL: Through nine games this season, Kohl is shooting 50.8 percent overall, 50 from 3-point range and 69.7 percent from the free throw line.

A YEAR AGO: Abilene Christian put up 102 and came away with a 68-point win over Dallas Christian when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Wildcats scored 65.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

