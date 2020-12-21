CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Abogidi double-double helps WSU cruise by Prairie View 90-62

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:25 PM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 16 points with 14 rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots as Washington State remained unbeaten, dispatching Prairie View A&M 90-62 Monday night.

Abogidi became the first Cougar with back-to-back double-doubles since CJ Elleby in February. He was 5-for-7 shooting and made 5 of 6 free throws.

At 7-0, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season and the 90 points is a season high.

Noah Williams added 13 points, Isaac Bonton 12 with seven assists and Andrej Jakimovski 11 as Washington State shot 48% (30 of 62) and made a season-best 13 3-pointers. Williams, Jakimovski and Aljaz Kunc each drained 3 from distance. Kunc scored 11 points.

Damari Parris led Prairie View A&M (1-3) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Mack added 14 points and 10 assists. The Panthers were playing their first game since Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 issues among its own program and opponents.

After an initial eight minutes of back-and-forth scoring, Washington State sprinted away on a 12-0 run featuring two 3-pointers from Ryan Rapp and another from Jakimovski to lead 29-13 with 9:37 remaining until halftime.

The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.

