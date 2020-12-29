CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » Abilene Christian routs Dallas…

Abilene Christian routs Dallas Christian 82-44

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 15 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian easily beat Dallas Christian 82-44 on Tuesday night.

Coryon Mason added 10 points for Abilene Christian (8-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Immanuel Allen chipped in eight points. Cameron Steele had seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian dominated the first half and led 54-21 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 54 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Jordan Chambers-Harris had 14 points for the Crusaders.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up