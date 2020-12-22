CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Abdulsalam, Langley lead UNC-Greensboro over NC A&T 86-65

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 8:47 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam had 15 points to lead six UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans easily defeated NC A&T 86-65 on Tuesday night.

Keyshaun Langley added 13 points for the Spartans. Hayden Koval, A.J. McGinnis, Isaiah Miller and Khyre Thompson each scored 11. Langley also had nine assists, while Koval posted three blocks.

Kameron Langley had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-9). Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kwe Parker had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro (5-3) will seek its fifth straight win next Wednesday when the team visits The Citadel. NC A&T faces Norfolk State at home next Tuesday.

