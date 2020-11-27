CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Yesufu scores 14 to carry Drake over South Dakota 69-53

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:45 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Joseph Yesufu had 14 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 69-53 win over South Dakota on Friday in the Little Apple Classic

Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for Drake (2-0), which knocked off Kansas State by 10 in its opener.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points for the Coyotes (0-2). Stanley Umude added 10 points and six rebounds. Nikola Zizic had eight rebounds.

Drake takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road next Wednesday. South Dakota plays Nebraska on the road on Tuesday.

