Xavier welcomes Bradley in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:16 PM

Bradley (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier opens its season by hosting the Bradley Braves. Bradley went 23-11 last year and finished third in the MVC, while Xavier ended up 19-13 and finished seventh in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Bradley went 8-4 against programs outside its conference, while Xavier went 11-2 in such games.

