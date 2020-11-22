Xavier gets 2020-21 season underway against Oakland

Oakland (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins its 2020-21 campaign by…

Oakland (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Oakland went 14-19 last year and finished sixth in the Horizon, while Xavier ended up 19-13 and finished seventh in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 64.7 points per game while scoring 59.9 per outing. Xavier went 11-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 63.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.