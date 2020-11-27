CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Woods scores 20 to…

Woods scores 20 to lead Troy past Western Carolina 66-64

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kam Woods had 20 points as Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64 on Friday.

Woods made two free throws to put Troy ahead 64-58 with 25 seconds left.

Zay Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Troy (1-0). Nick Stampley added nine rebounds.

Travion McCray had 14 points for the Catamounts (1-1). Mason Faulkner added 13 points and nine rebounds and Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up