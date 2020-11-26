THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Home » College Basketball » Wood leads Belmont past…

Wood leads Belmont past Howard 95-78

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — JaCobi Wood scored 21 points and Luke Smith added 20 as Belmont beat Howard 95-78 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.

Nick Muszynski had 15 points for Belmont. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Thomas Weaver had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Steve Settle III added 12 points and Makur Maker had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up