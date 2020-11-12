Women’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2020-21 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2020-21 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media panel (key 2019-20 statistics in parentheses):

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, junior, 30 of 30 votes (23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point pct)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, sophomore, 30 of 30 votes (12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg pct)

Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, senior, 27 of 30 votes (20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft pct)

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, senior, 23 of 30 votes (18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft pct)

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, senior, 16 of 30 votes (19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg pct)

Others receiving votes: Elissa Cunane, N.C. State 11; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor 5; Ashley Joens, Iowa State 4; Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse 1; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn 1; Christyn Williams, UConn 1; Kiana Williams, Stanford 1.

