Wofford takes on Carver College

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Carver College vs. Wofford (1-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Wofford is coming off an 88-49 home win over Toccoa Falls in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers offense scored 70.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

