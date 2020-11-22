THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Wofford opens campaign against Brewton-Parker College

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Brewton-Parker College vs. Wofford (0-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers are set to battle the Barons of NAIA member Brewton-Parker College. Wofford went 19-16 last year and finished seventh in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers put up 70.3 points per contest in those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

