WKU pays visit to Louisville

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Western Kentucky (2-1) vs. Louisville (3-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky goes up against Louisville in an early season matchup. Louisville won at home over Prairie View 86-64 on Sunday, while Western Kentucky fell 70-64 to West Virginia on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Louisville’s Carlik Jones has averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Jae’Lyn Withers has put up 13 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Hilltoppers, Charles Bassey has averaged 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Taveion Hollingsworth has put up 19 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has scored 78.7 points per game and allowed 59.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

LAST FIVE: Western Kentucky has scored 77.3 points and allowed 75.3 points over its last five games. Louisville has averaged 78.7 points and given up just 59.3 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

