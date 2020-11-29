CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Withers scores career-high 20,…

Withers scores career-high 20, Louisville tops Prairie View

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’Lyn Withers scored a career-high 20 points, David Johnson added 19 and Louisville defeated Prairie View A&M 86-64 Sunday night, winning its first three games of the season.

Withers made 8-of-10 shots from the floor and pulled down nine rebounds, eight off the defensive glass. He scored 12 in the first half. Johnson drained his lone 3-pointer in the first half, forging an 18-18 tie to spark a 17-5 run that pushed the Cardinals into the lead for good.

Prairie View A&M opened the game with a Jeremiah Gambrell 3-pointer and had led by as many as seven until Johnson and Withers scored nine of Louisville’s next 17 points on the way to a 41-31 halftime lead.

Withers drove for a layup, was fouled and converted the three-point play, Dre Davis added a 3-pointer and JJ Traynor dunked as Louisville built its lead to 17 points early in the second half and cruised from there.

Davis finished with 12 points. Louisville was 61% from the field (28-of-46) and added 24 more at the free-throw line. The Cardinals blocked three shots, scored 17 points off turnovers and controlled the paint 36-24.

Gambrell finished with 20 points and Faite Williams had six points on 3-of-15 shooting, six rebounds and 11 assists.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

DoD looks at blockchain to track vaccine distribution under Operation Warp Speed

What the latest court decision means for employees seeking 2018 shutdown pay

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up