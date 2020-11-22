CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Wisconsin welcomes E. Illinois in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Eastern Illinois went 17-15 last year and finished sixth in the OVC, while Wisconsin ended up 21-10 and finished first in the Big Ten.

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin got the 65-52 win over E. Illinois when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per matchup on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.

