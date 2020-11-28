CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Winthrop squares off against UNCG

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

UNC Greensboro (1-0) vs. Winthrop (0-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Winthrop in an early season matchup. UNC Greensboro beat Arkansas-Little Rock by seven on Friday. Winthrop went 24-10 last year and finished first in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 8-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Spartans gave up just 56.2 points per game while scoring 65.9 per contest. Winthrop went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and giving up 72.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

