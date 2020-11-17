CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Wichita State coach Marshall…

Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said “this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community.” Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as the interim coach.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

Wichita State opens its season Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

___

Online: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up