Whaley leads UConn past Hartford 69-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:36 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — James Bouknight scored 18 points and Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift UConn to a 69-57 win over Hartford on Friday night.

Jalen Gaffney added 15 points and R.J. Cole had 10 points for UConn (2-0). Tyrese Martin had six points and 10 rebounds.

Moses Flowers had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-1). Hunter Marks added 14 points and nine rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

