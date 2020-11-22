Weber State opens campaign against Adams State

Adams State vs. Weber State (0-0) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State…

Adams State vs. Weber State (0-0)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats are set to battle the Grizzlies of Division II Adams State. Weber State went 12-20 last year and finished ninth in the Big Sky.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 1-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Wildcats put up 58.3 points per matchup across those eight games.

___

___

