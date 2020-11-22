THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Weber State opens campaign against Adams State

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Adams State vs. Weber State (0-0)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats are set to battle the Grizzlies of Division II Adams State. Weber State went 12-20 last year and finished ninth in the Big Sky.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 1-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Wildcats put up 58.3 points per matchup across those eight games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

