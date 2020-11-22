Wake Forest welcomes Delaware St. in 2020-21 opener

Delaware State (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (0-0) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware State (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (0-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Delaware State Hornets. Delaware State went 6-26 last year and finished ninth in the MEAC, while Wake Forest ended up 13-18 and finished 15th in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 0-12 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Hornets gave up 88.5 points per game while scoring 70.2 per contest. Wake Forest went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 70.1 per game in the process.

