W. Michigan goes for first win vs Trine

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:31 PM

Trine vs. Western Michigan (0-1)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos are set to battle the Thunder of Division III Trine. Western Michigan lost 66-62 at Butler in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Broncos scored 68.8 points per matchup across those 11 games.

