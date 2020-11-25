HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Vrankic scores 24 to lead Santa Clara past Idaho St. 62-49

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:13 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 24 points as Santa Clara got past Idaho State 62-49 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams had 13 points for Santa Clara. Jaden Bediako added nine rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 11 points for the Bengals. Malik Porter added 10 points. Daxton Carr had 10 points.

